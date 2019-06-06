ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) - In the middle of town, there's a townie favorite that's become a gem in Macon County.

It's called "Bargenta."

Gary Nein and his wife owned the building for years.

3 years ago, they decided that instead of just paying property taxes on it, they'd turn it into popular hang out spot.

Gary's son, Brandon, built the bar. Gary's wife did the decorating.

Between the drinks, the pizzas, the outdoor venue that features live bands, and the company Nein says it's become a favorite.

He says it always has a good mix of regulars and newcomers.

"Everybody comes in and they just...everybody knows everybody," said Nein. "If you don't know them when they come in, they'll know you after you leave, because they'll make you feel at home."

The past two years, his bar has hosted "Bomber Fest."

It's a festival for anyone who's graduated from Argenta-Oreana High School, sort of like a reunion.

Hundreds of people come out for that event.