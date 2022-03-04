CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The Champaign teachers union and the school district stepped into another bargaining session Friday evening. Just before negotiations began around 4:30 p.m., Champaign Federation of Teachers (CFT) leadership said they’re “ready to go as long as it takes” to reach an agreement Friday, adding, they don’t expect one.

The Illinois Education Labor Relations Board website was also updated Friday with public postings from both the union and school district.

READ THE DOCUMENTS IN FULL —

A strike is still was on the table Friday. The earliest teachers could legally walk out is March 21.