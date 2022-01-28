Barbering tutorial webinar for students

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — In collaboration with Lockhart’s Barber College, Macon County 4-H will have a barbering tutorial webinar for Middle School and High School students on Feb. 17

Officials said 4-H Membership is not required.

According to them, this is a free informational program that helps educate the youth on barbering skills/techniques, a possible trade, entrepreneurship, ownership and how profitable being a licensed barber can be.

Anyone interested can register online starting from now until Feb. 16. People with questions can contact Charles Young at cayoung2@illinois.edu or 217-877-6042.