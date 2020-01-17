1  of  10
Bankruptcy fraud sentence: Weekends in jail

Local News

by: , Department of Justice | United States Attorney I Central District of Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man must serve six months of weekends in jail after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud. It’s part of a three-year term of supervised release.

53-year old Daniel Miner, Jr., must also pay a fine of $5,500 and $5,242 in restitution after concealing the transfer of real estate in the 400-block of East Douglas, Bloomington, Ill., to a bankruptcy court. The property belonged to the bankruptcy estate at the time and was under control of the bankruptcy trustee.

Miner’s restitution order includes $900 which represents lost rental payments to the estate and $4,342 for fees and expenses incurred by the trustee as a result of the concealment and transfer.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in collaboration with the Central Illinois Bankruptcy Fraud Working Group.

