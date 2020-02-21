Bank gives funds to area non-profits

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two community assistance organizations are benefiting from an area bank. Midland States Bank gave grants totaling $10,500 to CRIS Health-Aging Center and the YMCA of the University of Illinois.

Since 2011, the Midland States Bank Foundation has contributed more than $900,000 to non-profits in communities where the bank conducts business.

CRIS is the most comprehensive senior social service agency in Central Illinois and offers more than 21 separate programs, serving more than 10,000 clients throughout Champaign County. The $5,500 grant will assist with its Money Management Program for seniors.

“CRIS is honored to receive this award from Midland States Bank,” said Laura Gallagher Watkin, CRIS’ director of Strategic Initiatives & Program Development. “We know firsthand how many older adults we will be able to help from their generous gift. We appreciate it.”

The YWCA of the University of Illinois is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace. The $5,000 grant will help launch new programming for low-income women with career building skills, workforce development, financial literacy and economic empowerment programs.

“We are so excited that Midland States Bank is supporting our expanded programming,” stated Andrea Rundell, UI YWCA executive director. “This generous gift allows us to move forward in promoting women’s economic empowerment.”