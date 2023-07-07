DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Vermilion County this weekend might see some hot air balloons in the skies above them.

Balloons over Vermilion is hosting its seventh annual festival, and its co-chair said they expect to have 31 balloons up in the air and pilots from different states. They also expect thousands of people to come out for the festival.

Pilots have their own crew of about four to six people. The balloons will be taking off from the field at Vermilion Regional Airport, and the balloons will be in the air for about 30 to 45 minutes.

But where they land all depends on the wind. When they do land, they’ll head back to the airport for another event in the evening.

“They love to fly Vermillion County, because beautiful geography, they’re not just flying over corns and beans,” said co-chair Jim Anderson. “And again, they’re the rock stars this weekend. They truly are and we treat them like rock stars and I think that’s one of the reasons they like to come back every year.”

Some people have a chance to be up in the air on the balloons. Anyone who pays will be able to fly in a balloon tied to the ground. There’s also a fee for some to get into the event and for parking.

Anderson said all proceeds will go toward supporting youth activities in Vermilion County.