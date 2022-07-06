DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — 32 hot air balloons will take over the Vermilion Regional Airport in Danville this weekend. Pilots from 14 different states will be with the balloons.

This is part of the sixth annual Balloons Over Vermilion event.

Pat O’Sgaughnessy, co-chairman, said this event really brings the community together.

“Our motto’s always been ‘it’s for the kids’ and we learned the first year that age doesn’t determine kids. It’s the amount of smiles and that’s what we are trying to produce. The kids love it from age one to 91,” he said.

This year, a B-25 bomber from Ohio is going to be on site for people to ride. They are also adding a craft show with many vendors.

Like years past, they will continue to have a kids area with bouncy houses, but the carnival is not returning.

For tickets and additional information, check out their website.