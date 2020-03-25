Balloon event brought down by COVID-19

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Organizers have taken the now-common step of canceling a future event in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Balloons Over Vermilion, scheduled for July 10, has been canceled. Leaders say many factors went into the decision to call off the major family event including financial difficulties for participating companies, the uncertainty in predicting the end of the epidemic, the inability to postpone the event to a later date and the inability to proceed with organizational functions while protecting community members.

Board members realize there has not been a case of the virus in Vermilion County, but they prefer to act from an abundance of caution and prevent having to cancel at the last minute.

The community-based family event is an annual tradition which brings large crowds, professional balloonists and a variety of other features to the area during the summer. Despite canceling this year’s gathering, coordinators have moved their focus to preparing for Balloons Over Vermilion 2021, scheduled for July 9.