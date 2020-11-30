Ball-Chatham mourns loss of beloved principal

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA)–Ball-Chatham school district is mourning the loss of one of its principals.

Tammi Kuhn died this morning after a year-long battle with colon cancer.

She joined the district as a language arts teacher at Glenwood Middle School, before going on to teach third graders at Chatham Elementary. She became Glenwood Elementary’s first Assistant Principal in 2011 and later became the Principal. People in town knew her as a passionate educator who cared deeply about her students.

The superintendent says Tammi was someone who “has so many that were close to her.”

and that “there will be an outpouring of love for Tammi and her family.”