Bake sale benefits women’s education overseas

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Cookies were sold on UI’s campus Wednesday, but they were not just there to satisfy your sweet tooth.

They were sold by She’s The First – UIUC as part of their Bake a Change campaign to help women in low-income countries go to school.

“It supports their tuition, it supports their books,” says chapter president Areeba Ahmed. “Anything that helps them in terms of getting there to school.”

They are going on seven years of service at the University. Money from this particular bake sale is going to women in countries like Ethiopia, Peru, and more.

A lot of the girls they help normally would not be able to go to a secondary school. But their fundraising has already made the difference for two students in India who were able to graduate because of them. Ahmed says STF called out to her more than other non-profits.

“It was something that I could definitely do,” says Ahmed. “I have a background in fundraising. I’ve always loved helping people and I’ve always wanted to be involved with a non-profit. So when I saw STF, it was something I definitely support. A women’s education. Just being a woman of color, I had to jump in and help.”

They have also partnered with Urbana schools to bring more awareness to the issue. STF Classrooms teaches students about some of the struggles for women’s education in other countries.