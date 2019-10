DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Memorial Hospital is spreading the word about Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a bagel and a free giveaway.

Friday, October 11, DMH will share the items along with breast health information at three area drive-through stations:

DMH Express Care North: 3131 North Water Street

Downtown across from ADM: Corner of North and Water streets

Cancer Care Center of Decatur: 210 West McKinley Avenue

The event is from 7 – 9 am while supplies last.