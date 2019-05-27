Bag project benefits foster kids Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- An area church wants all your extra baggage.

Westminster Presbyterian Church is collecting new or gently used suitcases, backpacks and totes. They'll be donated to children without permanent homes.

Data from CASA shows there are more than 500 kids in foster care in the county. When they move, they often pack what they have in garbage bags.

Church leaders hope to help with that. The bags will be distributed two or three times per year. Anyone who wants to help can drop off luggage at the church.




