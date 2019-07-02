Backpack drive has fringe benefit

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — It may be the middle of summer, but the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is already helping families prepare for the first day of school.

ALPLM started its 5th annual backpack drive Monday. If you donate a new backpack during July, you get a voucher for free admission which lasts the rest of the year.

“It’s amazing how much the community turns out and supports the program. It’s just so wonderful to see the kids come out and pick out their backpacks that they want for the year.”

The backpacks will be given to students of District #186. 67% of the 14,000 students in the district receive low-income benefits, so back-to-school supplies can be hard to afford.

“The backpack is often a little bit more expensive and it is normally the one thing that is left out.”

This is the museum’s fifth year for the drive. The first year, more than 700 backpacks were collected; last year, more than 2,000. The goal is even more this year.

“It’s just one thing off your checklist of worries. You know, you have all the supplies you need. You have some new things, a little bit of swag to walk in with. That first day of school makes kids feel great and we really appreciate the variety of backpacks we get.”

The backpacks from this drive will benefit kids from pre-K to high school, so bring in a standard backpack or bring in something more colorful for younger kids. It doesn’t matter. As long as it’s new, it counts.

“Hopefully kids that don’t have one for themselves, and it keeps them from standing out from the group at school.”

The school district holds a distribution day for all school supplies August 12; one week before the first day of school.