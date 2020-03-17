Baby TALK supports enrolled families

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — An area non-profit supporting children and families is being proactive during the COVID-19 crisis.

Baby TALK promotes child and family well-being for parents and caregivers with children under 3 years of age and offers home visiting and center-based education for pregnant or parenting teens.

It’s delivering essential resources including diapers, wipes and meals to enrolled families in need.

All enrolled families will be checked on weekly to ensure physical, medical and emotional needs are bering met. All services and support are free and made possible by donations and grant funding.

Baby TALK

(217) 475 – 2234