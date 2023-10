BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Brookfield Zoo outside of Chicago is welcoming new feathered friends. Nine flamingos recently hatched and the birds are back on exhibit for the first time since 1997.

They’re young, ranging from two to five months old. Their feathers are a bit gray for now, but zoo staff said they’ll become more pink as they grow up.

If you want to help name the birds, visit the Brookfield Zoo website.