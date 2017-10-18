Baby fights for life; sitter accused of battery

Update: 3:50 pm, 10/19/17, Thursday

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A baby, police say was shaken by his babysitter, continues to fight for his life.

7-month old Lailan Duncan woke up for a short time Thursday morning. Doctors also removed his ventilator.

Lailan suffered brain damage and several head injuries. He’s been hospitalized since Friday.

The woman accused of shaking and throwing him is 42-year old Michele Reed, of Tolono. She’s charged with aggravated battery.

Original: 4:20 pm, 10/18/17, Wednesday

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman’s grandson is fighting for his life after police say a Tolono woman shook and threw him. The 7-month old has been in intensive care since Friday.

Wednesday, the woman accused of causing the baby’s injuries appeared in court. 42-year old Michele Reed faces an aggravated battery charge. Police say she was babysitting Lailan when it happened.

He’s been in a medically-induced coma since Sunday. His parents say he has several head injuries including brain damage. Since he’s been hospitalized, they say ever second is a waiting game.

“I happened to be coming home at lunch time and the phone rang and it was my son.”

The phone call would change Sherry Duncan’s life forever.

“He was hysterical and he told me I needed to get up to the hospital as soon as I could.”

Her grandson is fighting for his life after police say his babysitter shook and threw him.

“He had lost consciousness and he wasn’t breathing and he was having seizures.”

Lailan’s mother just happened to take this picture before dropping him off at the babysitter’s Friday. The next time she saw him, he looked like this.

The babysitter, Michele Reed, now faces a charge of aggravated battery.

“No child should ever be shaken so hard and thrown where it almost causes death.”

Lailan’s parents are staying by his side at the hospital.

“He was unresponsive. They brought him back to life.”

Duncan hasn’t seen him in more than a week. She says it was hard to control her feelings after seeing Reed in court.

“All kinds of emotions. How could somebody do this when all along she kept saying Lailan was such a good baby?”

Prayers are all the family is asking for and hope Lailan will pull through the toughest battle of his little life.

“Our whole world has been turned upside-down.”

Reed will be back in court in December. If convicted, she faces 6 – 30 years in prison. She’s forbidden from having contact with the family or victim.

Lailan’s fight is far from over. Doctors have not said how long it will be for his recovery. A donation page has been set up to help with expenses.

