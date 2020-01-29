Avoiding fraud during tax filing season

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — More than 150 million Americans are expected to file tax returns this season.

CBS News reports the average refund check last year was $2,869, which was down 1.4% from the previous year. The 2018 tax filing season was the first to factor in the new tax code after President Trump signed it into law in 2017.

Experts warn if you wait to file tax returns, you could be exposing yourself to fraud.

“The IRS, unfortunately, they do not open up until the end of January, but they actually can file it and it stays in a filing center and as soon as the IRS opens up, they just start sending them,” H&R Block’s Regina Thousand explains.

That means if someone fraudulently files in your name before you, they could beat you to your return. It could take several months to get your identity back.

Once you file a refund, the IRS says it will send most returns within three weeks.