Avoid English Building on Quad

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Fire crews were called out to the area near the English Building on the UI Quad for a report of natural gas in the area.

“Once crews arrived on scene, they did confirm that it was a gas line that had been struck by construction work going on in the area,” Champaign Fire Department spokesperson Randy Smith said.

It’s in the 600-block of South Wright Street. An Illini alert was issued.

Traffic is being shut down and rerouted as a precaution. Ameren is also responding to the scene. People are being asked to avoid the area. Those who must travel in the area should expect delays. Crews have not said how long they will be on the scene.