Avid animal lover hopes to save dog’s life

WARNING: Some of the images and video in this story are graphic. Viewer’s discretion is advised.

ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Three days after WCIA told you about a puppy abandoned in a cage in Kaufman lake in Champaign, comes the story of a dog in a different county, fighting for his life.

Now, a couple with a big heart for animals hopes their quick thinking was enough to save his life.

It’s not clear whether this is an abuse, neglect, runaway, or stray dog case. However, a young family is hoping this dog can have a chance for a better life.

Breanna and Justin Gensler have three kids.

The Gensler family

They also have five cats and four dogs.













“I dunno,” shrugged Breanna. “I just think that they deserve a chance. And, you know, somebody’s gotta take care of them.”

“I don’t say no very often…” her husband admitted.

The avid animal lovers felt what happened Monday was more than chance. Right as Breanna was picking up one of her dogs from the area animal shelter, another young couple was about to come in, with this dog (below).

“I knew that he needed immediate care,” said Breanna. The couple had just told her they found him in a ditch in Douglas County, starving.

“I’ve never seen anything so awful in my life,” said Justin.

Breanna rushed him to her vet in Arcola. The next day, she got some good news.

“His temperature is up, and he’s starting to eat a little bit. He still can’t move his head or stand, but we’re hopeful, said Breanna.

For now, she’s hoping for more progress. If he makes it, and no one claims him as their missing dog, she wants to take him home.

She says she would name him Apollo, because he’s a fighter.