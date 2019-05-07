Avenatti latest twist in Kelly case

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) -- R. Kelly's attorney says he's still waiting for prosecutors to hand over videotape of what another attorney, Michael Avenatti, says shows the singer having sex with an underage girl.

Attorney Steve Greenberg said, after a brief court hearing Tuesday, prosecutors say they will copy the video and turn it over to him.

Greenberg is also pressing prosecutors to turn over any communications they had with Avenatti before he gave them the video.

Greenberg says he considers Avenatti a witness in the Kelly case, and not an attorney, in explaining why he thinks he's entitled to the communications.

Avenatti represents two Kelly accusers but faces unrelated charges of embezzlement and extortion in California.

Kelly was charged in February with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse pertaining to four women, including three who were underage at the time the alleged abuse occurred.

CHICAGO (AP) -- R. Kelly was due back in court for a hearing on his sex-abuse case Tuesday morning. One matter before the court involves attorney Michael Avenatti.

The lawyer represented adult film actress Stormy Daniels in her legal battles against President Donald Trump and also represents two Kelly accusers.

Avenatti's indictment in California on embezzlement and extortion charges, prompted Kelly's attorney, Steve Greenberg, to file a motion asking the judge to order all messages between Avenatti and prosecutors in the case be preserved as possible evidence of inappropriate coordination and communication leading up to the charges.

The judge has not yet ruled on the motion. In February, Kelly was charged with ten counts of aggravated sexual abuse.