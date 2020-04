CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a gas station.

In a release, police department officials said it happened early Wednesday morning at the Circle K gas station on South Mattis Avenue. When officers got there, they were told a man came to the gas station on foot and demanded money from the clerk. They said he did not get any money and ran away from the store. No one was hurt. Officials said no weapon was seen or implied.