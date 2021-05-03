Authorities continue to investigate warehouse fire in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Investigators are still working to find out how a warehouse burned down Saturday in Decatur.

Crews were called to the scene after 5 p.m. Saturday at Grand Avenue and Calhoun Streets. Firefighters worked for three hours to put it out.

Decatur Fire Chief Jeff Abbott says investigators are still reaching out to neighbors and collecting security camera footage.

He adds they’re still trying to get the street reopened and get in touch with the property owner.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to investigate. It had no updates to provide Monday on what may have caused the fire.