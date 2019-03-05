Authorities arrest another alleged shooter Champaign Police Department Dante Pickens [ + - ] Video

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force and U.S. Marshals Service have been busy.

About 11 am Tuesday, they arrested a fugitive wanted for aggravated battery with a firearm. Bond for 26-year old Dante Pickens has been set at a half-million dollars.

Authorities say Pickens is the third suspect arrested in connection with the November 18 shooting at the American Legion in the 700-block of North Hickory Street.

Donnie Caldwell, Jr., was arrested in an early morning raid in the 1200-block of West Bradley, Thursday, February 28.

A 25-year old woman had been hit in a drive-by shooting while sitting in another vehicle. The victim continues to recover from her injuries. Although arrests have been made, authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers.

Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency.

Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 - TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com