IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Fair is now accepting audition entries for its talent show at the 2022 County Fair.

Auditions are open to anyone 21 years of age and younger who live or go to school in Illinois. Contestants will be competing for prizes and the opportunity to represent Iroquois County at the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs State Talent Show.

Children eight years of age and younger will not be able to compete at the IAAF state talent show, but can show off their talents in the “Future Stars of Iroquois County” event.

Complete information, rules and entry forms are available on the Iroquois County Fair website. Entries must be postmarked by May 1 for applicants to be able to participate. Auditions will be held on May 22.