ATVs cause damages to Weaver Park nature trails

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Park District is asking people to stop riding their motorized bikes and four-wheelers through Weaver Park and its natural areas.

“It is illegal to ride ATVs and motorcycles through our parks,” said Superintendent of Planning and Operations Derek Liebert.

Weaver Park is a natural area where people can walk trails and observe and enjoy wildlife. The ATVs are creating ruts and destroying the trails.

“This also disturbs the wildlife and ruins the park for others,” Liebert added.

Officials encourage people to look out for anyone who rides ATVs or motorcycles through Weaver Park and report it to Urbana Police.

“We need the public’s help in stopping riders from destroying Weaver Park,” Liebert concluded.