ATV rider seriously hurt after crashing head-on into car

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old man is fighting for his life after crashing a quad bike Sunday night just outside of St. Francisville.

A press release from Illinois State Police says it happened at 9:15 p.m. on Fairview Road at 1350 East Road, which is west of St. Francisville.

Troopers say 24-year-old Richard Baxley, of St. Francisville, was going east on Fairview Road when he crossed the center line and tried to turn left onto 1350 East Road. He then hit a purple 2016 Buick Enclave head-on, police say.

The press release says Baxley was flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Sumner’s Kyle Boughan, 18, was driving the Buick, troopers say. He was not hurt.

State police say they cited Baxley for driving with a suspended license, improper lane usage, and operating a non-highway vehicle on the road.