ATHENA Award winners named

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The winner of the 2020 ATHENA Award is the CEO and co-founder of Sterling Wealth Management, Inc. The Chamber of Commerce named Sharon Allen the recipient who will receive the award during a country club luncheon next month.

Allen is the 32n local recipient of the award. It’s to honor those who help women reach their full leadership potential, demonstrate excellence, creativity and initiative in business while devoting time and energy to improving the quality of life for others in the community.

Sterling Wealth Management, Inc., was established in 2004, completely independently from any broker or dealer affiliation. It’s currently the only female-owned wealth management company in the county.

The firm provides comprehensive and consultative private wealth management services for families, women and the emerging wealthy. With over 25 years in the financial industry, Sharon has become a leader in the wealth management arena.

Her passion is helping women manage their financial destinies. She regularly offers gatherings, seminars and one-on-one discussions in order to help women manage, oversee and take control of their money.

The ATHENA Young Professional Award will be given to Laura Gerhold who is an academic advisor and coordinator of undergraduate programs for the department of aerospace engineering at UI. Her primary duty is to advise undergraduate students navigating their journeys to graduation.

Laura has been the recipient of the college of engineering’s Outstanding Advisor Award every year she has been advising. In 2018, she received the University of Illinois Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Advising.