At least one hurt in crash on I-55

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said at least one person was thrown from their vehicle after a car crash on I-55 just outside of Springfield.

Troopers announced all lanes of southbound I-55 were shut down around 4:45 a.m. Thursday for a personal injury crash with ejection.

It happened just north of the Sangamon Avenue exit on I-55.

Police said southbound I-55 was reopened just before 6 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story