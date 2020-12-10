At least one hurt in crash on I-55

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said at least one person was thrown from their vehicle after a car crash on I-55 just outside of Springfield.

Troopers announced all lanes of southbound I-55 were shut down around 4:45 a.m. Thursday for a personal injury crash with ejection.

It happened just north of the Sangamon Avenue exit on I-55.

Police said southbound I-55 was reopened just before 6 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when available.