At Least 4 Tornadoes Confirmed in Central Illinois Friday Night

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – The National Weather Service has confirmed several tornadoes in the WCIA 3 Coverage area Friday Night. Here’s a list with some information below. More updates are likely to follow as more tornadoes are confirmed.

#1 – VIRGINIA TORNADO (CASS COUNTY):

Photo Courtesy NWS Lincoln

STRENGTH: EF2

MAX WIDTH: 200 yards MAX WINDS: 125 mph

TIME: 7:47p-7:59p PATH LENGTH: 12.8 miles

INJURIES/DEATHS: 0/0

From the National Weather Service Office in Lincoln:

The tornado touched down at 7:47 pm about 4 miles south-southwest of Virginia, moving northeast. The heaviest damage was at a farmstead on Parlier Road about a half mile west of highway 78. Here, a house had significant damage to its roof, and several farm buildings were completely demolished. One horse was killed and another injured. The tornado crossed highway 78 about a half mile north of Prairie Creek. It damaged approximately 15 power poles on Conover Road, and overturned several storage tanks nearby. After crossing highway 125 about 2 miles southeast of Virginia, the remainder of the track consisted of damage to trees. It crossed much of the Panther Creek Fish and Wildlife Area before lifting at 7:59 pm about 2 miles west-northwest of Newmansville, just shy of the Menard County border.

#2 –RAMSEY/HERRICK TORNADO (BOND, MONTGOMERY, FAYETTE, SHELBY COUNTIES):

Photo Courtesy NWS Lincoln

STRENGTH: EF2

MAX WIDTH: 200 yards MAX WINDS: 118 mph

TIME: 8:53p-9:36p PATH LENGTH: 41.5 miles

INJURIES/DEATHS: 1/0

From the National Weather Service Offices in Lincoln/St. Louis:

The tornado first touched down south of Sorento on New Douglas Road, west of Sorento Reservoir, where it snapped several trees. The tornado moved northeast, passing east of Donnellson crossing Mt. Moriah Avenue and moving over the southern portion of Coffeen Lake. The damage in this area consisted of downed and snapped trees rated EF-1. As the tornado continued northeast, it crossed IL Route 185 where it destroyed an outbuilding, snapped trees, and downed power lines. Near the intersection of School House Avenue and Dads Trail, extensive tree damage was observed. Further northeast, the tornado crossed Fillmore Lake, moving through Bingham, snapping additional trees. The tornado intensified and widened as it moved across the southeast portion of Ramsey State Park and across US Highway 51 north of Ramsey. The tornado continued to track northeast, crossing IL Route 14 around 2 miles west of Herrick, continuing into Shelby County. Along this portion of the track, power poles were snapped, and the tree damage was extremely impressive, with a wide swath of snapped and twisted trees.



The tornado entered Shelby County at 9:26 PM downing several large wood power poles 2 miles west of Herrick. The most significant damage occurred to a residence 1 mile north of Herrick where an addition to a house saw significant damage, causing injury to one person. The tornado continued northeast, damaging several outbuildings and downing trees and power lines. The tornado lifted about 9:36 PM 2 miles northwest of Cowden.

#3 –GAYS /MATTOON TORNADO (SHELBY/MOULTRIE/COLES COUNTIES):

Photo Courtesy NWS Lincoln

STRENGTH: EF2

MAX WIDTH: 200 yards MAX WINDS: 125 mph

TIME: 9:50p-10:04p PATH LENGTH: 15.8 miles

INJURIES/DEATHS: 0/0

From the National Weather Service Offices in Lincoln/St. Louis:

The tornado touched down at 9:50 PM about 1 mile south of Windsor, causing loss of roof panels to a farm outbuilding. The tornado strengthened causing total destruction of a small farm outbuilding and breaking wood power poles southeast of Windsor. An ag services plant saw significant damage west of Gays, with numerous buildings damaged or destroyed, and 3 large tanker trucks flipped. Several houses and outbuildings were damaged in western Coles County, from west of Mattoon to northeast of Mattoon. The more significant damage included a roof completely removed from a one story brick house, and 2 large metal storage buildings that saw loss of roof and siding, and buckling of metal support structure. The tornado lifted at 10:04 PM about 4 miles north-northeast of Mattoon.

#4 –ATTERBERRY/PETERSBURG TORNADO (MENARD/*** COUNTIES):

