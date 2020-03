NATIONAL (WCIA) — Another national company cutting back its business hours is AT&T. CEO Jeff McElfresh posted an open letter to employees announcing the closing of 40% of the company’s retail stores nationwide.

Stores remaining open will have reduced hours and all stores will close on Sundays. McElfresh maintained the company will meet the “immediate service needs of our customers, including first responders and healthcare providers.”

