Aspen Dental to provide free care to veterans

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Aspen Dental will provide free care to military veterans from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on November 6.

This service will be available in Springfield, Mattoon, Forsyth and Danville. Veterans can call 1-844-277-3646 (1-844-ASPENHMM) to find an available Aspen Dental office in their community and schedule an appointment.

According to officials, millions of Americans struggle to access dental care every year, and veterans are no exception. It is reported that U.S. veterans are ineligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration unless they’re 100% disabled, have a service-related mouth injury or were a prisoner of war. Providing military veterans free dental care is a way for Aspen Dental to honor their service and break down barriers to health care.

The Aspen Dental network includes more than 930 offices, in 43 states, owned and operated by independent practice owners and dentists, who share a commitment to creating access to care for those who need it most. Each dental care team offers patients a safe, welcoming, judgment-free environment to address their dental problems. For more information, click here.