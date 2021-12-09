As access to booster shots grows, Vermilion County’s vaccination rate trails the state’s by 20%

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– Several Central Illinois counties’ vaccination rates remain below 50 percent. The rate in Vermilion County hovers just below 40 percent.

Although, about 26 percent of vaccinated people in the county have gotten their boosters.

Public health administrator Doug Toole said as soon as the booster became available people started calling the Vermilion County Health Department about it. People are much more interested in getting the booster than others are in getting their initial shot, according to Toole.

He added, the county’s overall low vaccination rate is concerning, particularly following a December spike in cases following Thanksgiving, the upcoming Christmas holiday and the newer Omicron variant.

“It’s still going up in tiny amounts, but we’re lagging behind many of our neighbors, we’re lagging behind the state,” Toole expressed.

“It’s not a good place for us to be.”

Toole said the health department continues to get daily calls about booster shots. Those are not available at the Vermilion County Health building, but there are several locations that offer the shots throughout the county.

