CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There may be little time to celebrate for doctors on the front lines of a global pandemic, but a national day is making sure their work is being recognized.

March 30th is National Doctors Days. It is a day to celebrate the contribution of physicians who serve our country by caring for its’ citizens.

Community members posted handmade hearts on their windows and doors to show support.

Check out some of the hearts: