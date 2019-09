CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois woodworker gifted one of his creations to an area soup kitchen.

He was inspired by the amazing things others do. Dan Denton is a chainsaw sculptor. He says he watches Angels Among Us and that’s why he made this bench.

Denton says he wanted to honor someone in the community who embodies the character of the series.

It’s why he chose Daily Bread Soup Kitchen. The organization hasn’t decided where to put the bench yet.