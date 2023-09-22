ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A tanning salon in Arthur is expanding in an unusual way.

Tanning and Treats opened in February with the tanning part of the business. But last month, the treats part of the business opened: ice cream and an old-fashioned soda fountain.

Owner Sharon Miller wanted to make sure people in Arthur didn’t have to drive out of town to get what they need. But to open a tanning salon, she first needed a space.

“I was looking for a building to rent to start off with. Nothing came up that was the size I needed, or anything like this,” Miller said. “And so, when this came up for sale, it just seemed like the perfect spot.”

The building at 118 South Vine Street started off as a pharmacy. When the pharmacy moved down the street, Miller had a vision for the newly-vacant building to create something that wasn’t available locally.

“There was nothing else in town,” Miller said. “It seemed like the perfect thing to do because there’s nothing close by here, and it was something I liked doing.”

Tanning and Treats has a tanning salon in the front, and an ice cream and soda shop in the back. The tanning beds kicked on in February, but now people can do more than just catch rays in her salon. As of this week, customers can now officially enjoy ice cream, as well as hand-made beverages from a restored old-fashioned soda fountain.

“The soda fountain sink is around between 90 and 100 years old, I believe,” Miller said. “I could be off on that number.”

Miller said it’s something new for her, but she’s ready for people to enjoy the tasty drinks.

“Main thing is, like, what I try to make sure that I tell people, because it’s an old-fashioned soda fountain, is that it is all made by hand,” she said. “All the sodas are hand-made.”

One couple came all the way from Stonington after they heard of the business on social media.

“It’s delicious, I love this,” Jack Wilson said. “It’s butter pecan, and the ice cream is so smooth. I love it.”

The ice cream and soda expansion had a soft opening in August, but is now wide open for the public to enjoy.