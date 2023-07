ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA)– The Arthur Rotary fireworks show is being postponed due to severe weather threats and Thursday’s storm.

“The Fireworks will be attempted tomorrow, Sunday, July 2nd,” said John Stewart, the fireworks chairman. “Captain Rat and the Blind Rivets have agreed to take the stage at 6:00pm on Sunday. Some vendors will still be available on site.”

The Arthur Rotary Club apologizes for any inconvenience and hopes that you will still be able to join them for tomorrow’s celebration.