ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Former state Rep. Luis Arroyo pleaded not guilty to federal bribery charges Tuesday.

Arroyo resigned his seat in November, one week after being accused of paying a bribe to a state senator in exchange for support of a gambling bill which would have benefitted one of Arroyo’s lobbying clients.

Arroyo’s appearance in U.S. District Court in Chicago was brief, entering his not guilty plea through his attorney and waiving indictment by a grand jury.