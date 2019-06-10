Arrests/charges in separate incidents Mattoon Police Department Brad Malone & Steven Easton [ + - ] Video

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) -- Two men were arrested and charged in separate incidents.

44-year old Brad Malone, of Mattoon was arrested about 9 am, Friday, in the 1300-block of Piatt Avenue.

Officers reported finding methamphetamine in his possession while he was being taken into custody for an active warrant for violating an order of protection. He's charged with possession of methamphetamine.

43-year old Steven Easton, of Charleston, was arrested about 1:10 am, Saturday, in the 600-block of North 21st Street. Authorities responded to the Triple Nickel Saloon, in the 1800-block of Dewitt for a reported battery.

Witnesses told police Easton punched a man in the face before leaving. When Easton was taken into custody a short time later, he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and cocaine.

He's charged with battery, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.