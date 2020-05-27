Arrests in Nebraska after 174 mph chase

GIBBON, Neb. (WCIA) — Nebraska State Troopers arrested four people from Illinois, including a driver they say led them on a chase exceeding 170 mph. The arrests happened Monday night, about 24-hours after a trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Camaro speeding on Interstate 80, near York.

Authorities say the driver took off and reached a speed of 174 mph. Troopers later discovered the vehicle abandoned at a high school. Monday night, troopers pulled over a Jeep and found the suspected driver of the Camaro, 22-year old Tyler Liles, of Creve Couer, Ill.

Liles, the driver of the Jeep and two others were taken into custody. Creve Couer is about five miles outside Peoria. No other suspect names were released.