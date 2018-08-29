Arrest warrant issued for shooting

Champaign County Sheriff's Office Shoen Russell

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Police issued an arrest warrant for 48-year old Shoen Russell on charges of first degree murder.

It's in connection to the death of 48-year old Darin Mitchell. The shooting happened August 23 in the 700-block of North Hickory Street.

Police say the shooting took place near the American Legion entrance after a verbal argument turned physical. Mitchell was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police are actively working to locate Russell and to learn more about the circumstances leading to the murder.

Detectives want to speak with anyone who may have information on Russell’s whereabouts or Mitchell's murder.

