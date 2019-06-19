Arrest made in hotel shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police arrested a man in connection with Tuesday’s shooting at Econo Lodge.

25-year old Devonta Bond is charged with armed robbery and attempted murder.

Police responded to the business in the 5000-block of Wingate Drive, about 5:30 am.

The victim was shot in the back, but is expected to be okay. No motive was released, but officials say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

Decatur & Macon County Crime Stoppers

(217) 423 – TIPS

Text: DPD333 + info to CRIMES (274637)