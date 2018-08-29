Arrest made in Holly Cassano murder case Champaign County Sheriff's Office Michael Henslick [ + - ] The Cassano Family Video Video

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- A man has been arrested for the murder of Holly Cassano.

The Champaign County Sheriff's Office says Michael F. A. Henslick, of Mahomet, was arrested Tuesday evening. He was taken into custody in the Market Place Mall parking lot in Champaign around 6:15 pm.

Cassano was murdered on November 2, 2009. The 22-year old was found stabbed dozens of times in her home at Candlewood Estates, a mobile home park in Mahomet.

The sheriff's office listed Henslick's address as being in the 2200 block of Olen Drive, which is only a few streets away from Cassano's former home on DuPage Street.

Henslick is being held on a $10 million bond.

Through an investigation lasting almost 9 years, the sheriff's office continued to test DNA evidence and receive tips. Cassano's mother, Toni, regularly worked to keep the case in the public eye.