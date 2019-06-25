Arrest made in fatal stabbing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One man is dead and another is in custody after a stabbing. Police responded to the 2000-block of South 1st Street, about 11:40 pm, Sunday, for a stabbing victim in a house.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. His name has not yet been released.

Witnesses told police three people entered the home and confronted the victim about the theft of $100 and, according to police, a “disturbance ensued.” The victim was stabbed multiple times before the suspect fled.

Authorities say based on witness statements, evidence at the scene and video surveillance footage from the area, they arrested 39-year old Cody Weller for murder. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

