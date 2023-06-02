DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The investigation into an April shots-fired incident in Decatur has resulted in an arrest, Decatur Police announced.

The shooting happened the evening of April 19 in the area of South Silas and East Henderson Avenue. Police officials said officers were informed of shots being fired in the area; when they arrived, officers found 29 shell casings in the street. They also discovered that two houses and an occupied car were hit by bullets, but no injuries were reported.

Detectives began investigating the incident and on Thursday, a suspect was arrested after Decatur Police established probable cause.

Ernest Beasley, 33 was arrested on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Officials said that at the time of his arrest, he was already in custody at the Macon County Jail on unrelated charges.

The investigation into the April 19 shooting is ongoing. Anyone who has additional information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Decatur Police at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.