Breaking News
16-year-olds nearly registered to vote after Secretary of State’s blunder

Arrest made in 3-week old murder

Local News

by: , Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office

Posted: / Updated:

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Wednesday, authorities indicted a man on two counts of first degree murder. 37-year old Bruce Britt is accused in the January 11 shooting death of Carlos Blue.

Britt faces additional charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of ammunition by a felon. He faces 45-years to natural life if convicted of first degree murder.

The 28-year old Blue was found dead, of multiple gunshot wounds, in the 200-block of South Wesley Street about 7:30 that Saturday morning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.