Arrest made in 3-week old murder

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Wednesday, authorities indicted a man on two counts of first degree murder. 37-year old Bruce Britt is accused in the January 11 shooting death of Carlos Blue.

Britt faces additional charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of ammunition by a felon. He faces 45-years to natural life if convicted of first degree murder.

The 28-year old Blue was found dead, of multiple gunshot wounds, in the 200-block of South Wesley Street about 7:30 that Saturday morning.