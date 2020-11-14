Arrest made after 16-year-old shot and killed

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The suspect in the November 12 homicide investigation was arrested on an unrelated charge in Michigan.

Police said they identified 18-year-old Calvin Williams as the suspect in 16-year-old Gerryontae Brown’s fatal shooting. On Saturday, the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant for first-degree murder for Williams.

Williams is currently in police custody in Berrien County, Michigan, where he was arrested on an unrelated stolen vehicle charge after he fled Champaign following the homicide. Williams will be extradited back to Champaign. Bond on his warrant was set at $1 million.

Calvin Williams

Although an arrest has been made, this is still an active investigation. Champaign Police have asked anyone with more information to contact the department at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.