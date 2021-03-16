Around 70 members with Eastern Illini Electric Co-op still without power after freezing rain

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Utility crews from several power companies are busy restoring services after freezing rain Monday knocked down poles.

Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative’s (EIEC) online outage center says around 70 customers are still without power. Spokeswoman Melinda Garrelts says that’s a small percentage of their total 14,000 customers.

Ford and Iroquois counties were affected by the outages, she says, including Gibson City, Melvin, and Fairbury.

She says they have 100 poles that were downed and needed to be replaced. Garrelts adds they had crews working until midnight and they went back out at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The company announced Monday it had a long night of repairs ahead.

EIEC received assistance from lineman with the Coles-Moultrie Electric Co-op, Enerstar Electric Co-op, Menard Electric Co-op, and Shelby Electric Co-op.