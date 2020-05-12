Army vet seeks to challenge Scherer

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — An Army veteran announced his candidacy for State Representative of the 96th Illinois House District. Charlie McGorray will run as a Republican against incumbent State Rep. Sue Scherer.

McGorray is seeking volunteers to help him collect the necessary 500 petition signatures over the next ten days to qualify for a place on November’s ballot.

The 96th House District includes all or parts of Blue Mound, Boody, Breckenridge, Decatur, Edinburg, Jeisyville, Harristown, Kincaid, Mt. Auburn, New City, Niantic, Rochester, Sharpsburg, Sicily, Springfield, Tovey and unincorporated Christian, Macon and Sangamon counties.