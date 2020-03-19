Armed subject arrested w/o incident

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Police took an armed suspect into custody without incident after deescalating the situation. They responded to a home in the 900-block of Oakcrest Drive, about 2:30 am, Thursday, for an armed man trying to enter the home of a relative.

34-year old Arend Poe, of Stewardson, was found outside wearing body armor and carrying multiple handguns.

Chief Jason McFarland praised the officers as well as the caller, “Arriving officers were able to deescalate the situation extremely well, and in a very short time, with no injuries to the suspect, bystanders or officers. We train for these types of situations, and because of that, officers were well prepared. In addition, the caller stayed on the line with dispatch and gave very detailed information which was passed along to responding officers. Overall, this was a superb response to what could have been a very dangerous situation. From what our investigation has uncovered thus far, this was an isolated incident and there is no prolonged threat for our community.”

After officers arrested Poe, numerous firearms, including an AR-15 and about 1,000 rounds of ammunition were seized. Poe faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamine and disorderly conduct. He’s due in court for a bond hearing Friday. The investigation is on-going and additional charges may be forthcoming.

Anyone with additional information regarding this or any crime can report suspicious activity. Callers can remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward up to $1,000.

