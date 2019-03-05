Armed robbery suspect already in custody
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for an area man accused of three armed robberies. 20-year old Christian Gaines is wanted for the following heists:
- Fas Mart, Jerome, November 10, 2018
- Huck's, Springfield, February 2, 2019
- Famous Liquors, Springfield, February 22, 2019
Gaines is currently in custody in Morgan County on similar charges. His Sangamon County bond is set at $250,000.
