Armed robbery suspect already in custody

Springfield Police Department Christian Gaines

Springfield Police Department Christian Gaines

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for an area man accused of three armed robberies. 20-year old Christian Gaines is wanted for the following heists:

Fas Mart, Jerome, November 10, 2018

Huck's, Springfield, February 2, 2019

Famous Liquors, Springfield, February 22, 2019

Gaines is currently in custody in Morgan County on similar charges. His Sangamon County bond is set at $250,000.

