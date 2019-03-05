Local News

Armed robbery suspect already in custody

Posted: Mar 05, 2019 09:30 AM CST

Updated: Mar 05, 2019 09:30 AM CST

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for an area man accused of three armed robberies. 20-year old Christian Gaines is wanted for the following heists:

  • Fas Mart, Jerome, November 10, 2018
  • Huck's, Springfield, February 2, 2019
  • Famous Liquors, Springfield, February 22, 2019

Gaines is currently in custody in Morgan County on similar charges. His Sangamon County bond is set at $250,000.
 

